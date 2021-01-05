Pokemon GO Ho Oh Available In Raids: Check Out The Best Moveset, Weakness, And Counters

Ho Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon which has a max CP of 4367. It is the first legendary Pokemon to be added in Pokemon GO this year, however, it will be available only for a few days. There is also a Shiny Ho Oh form available in raids, however, it is hard to find. Let's take a look at when it appears in raids and also learn about its best moveset and counters.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Mewtwo Best Moveset, Weakness, Forms, And Counters

When does Ho Oh appear?

Ho-Oh has been appearing in raids starting January 1 at 1 PM PST and it will be available until January 5 at 10:00 AM local time. If you are lucky enough, you will encounter the Tier 5 Legendary raid boss.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Cryogonal Weaknesses: Best Raid Counters To Beat The Pokemon

Ho Oh best moveset

Oh-Ho can inflict a great deal of damage to its opponents during battles. Incinerate (Quick move) and Brave Bird (Charge moveIncinerate) are two of the best moves of this Pokemon creature. This combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

It also equips a number of other Quick moves which include the Extrasensory, Steel Wing, and Hidden Power. As far as the Charge moves are concerned, you have the Solar Beam, and Fire Blast apart from the Brave Bird.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Sylveon: How To Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon In Pokemon GO?

Ho Oh weaknesses

Ho Oh is double weak against Rock moves (256.0% damage), single weak against water moves (160.0% damage) for the Flying type and single weak against Electric moves (160.0% damage) for the Fire type.

Ho Oh counters

Here are some of the best counters of Ho Oh:

Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide combination

Rhyperior - Smack Down and Rock Wrecker combination

Terrakion - Smack Down and Rock Slid combination

Aerodactyl - Rock Throw and Rock Slide combination

Rhyperior - Smack Down and Stone Edge combination

Landorus (Incarnate) - Rock Throw and Rock Slide combination

Gigalith - Smack Down and Rock Slide combination

Rampardos - Smack Down and Outrage combination

Rampardos - Smack Down and Flamethrower combination

Gigalith - Smack Down and Stone Edge combination

Omastar - Rock Throw and Rock Slide combination

Golem - Rock Throw and Stone Edge combination

Golem (Alola Form) - Rock Throw and Stone Edge combination

Also Read | Can Snorlax Be Shiny In Pokemon GO? Will There Be A Shiny Form Of Snorlax In The Future?

Image credits: Niantic