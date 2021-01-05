Pokemon GO Unova Collection Challenge Goes Live Ahead Of Original Schedule

The Pokemon GO Unova Collection Challenge has recently gone live for certain players ahead of its original schedule. The gaming company accidentally gave fans a look at the latest Pokemon Go Collection Challenge feature as it was set to be available at a later date. However, the challenges are not available for all Pokemon GO players. So, let us take a look at when the Unova Collection Challenge will go live for all players.

Pokemon GO Unova Collection Challenge

Players will have a limited time window to catch the Pokemon creatures to complete the Unova Collection Challenge. The different Pokemon species you will be able to catch during the event include the likes of Oshawott, Tepig, Snivy, Zebstrika, Herdier, Lillipup, Solosis, Roggenrola, and Ferroseed. However, there aren't any details on how the common of rare Pokemon spawns will actually work.

The first collection challenge will be available to players on January 5 as soon as the Unova Celebration Event kicks off. As part of the challenge, players will also be able to collect various rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies. These challenges are quite similar to the special Timed Research Challenges that we have seen recently.

Once the challenges are live on servers, players will be able to access them directly from the game's Today screen. These challenges will be available as Timed Unova Research tasks. Luckily for players, the challenges will also offer players a special profile medal called Elite Collector. The medal will only be rewarded once the challenges are successfully completed.

These Unova Collection Challenges will also serve as the first batch of major challenges added to the game this year. These challenges will also play a crucial role in the lead up to the much anticipated Pokemon Kanto Tour event. As part of the special event, the gaming company will add around 150 Shiny variations of the Pokemon species that were originally found in the Kanto region. Players will be able to find these Shiny Pokemon variations even after the event is over.

Image credits: Niantic