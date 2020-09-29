Hades Tier List: Weapon Aspects, Boons And Keepsakes Full Tier List

Hades is a popular role-playing game that has been developed and published by Supergiant Games. The game is available to play on platforms like Nintendo Switch, macOS, Microsoft Windows. Because of its popularity, the players want to know the various tier lists of Hades. Thus we have listed down Hades Tier list: weapons, boons, aspects and keepsakes total list. Read more to know about different Hades Tier list.

Hades tier list: Weapons aspects tier list

S-Tier Weapons

Aspect of Arthur

Infernal Arm: Stygian Blade Titan Blood: 15 Aura Damage Reduction: +40%

Aspect of Hades

Infernal Arm: Eternal Spear Titan Blood: 16 Punishing Bonus Damage: +150%

A-Tier Weapons

Aspect of Chaos

Infernal Arm: Shield of Chaos Titan Blood: 15 Bonus Shields Thrown: +5

Aspect of Chiron

Infernal Arm: Heart-Seeking Bow Titan Blood: 15 Max Shots per Special: 7

B-Tier Weapons

Aspect of Talos

Infernal Arm: Twin Fists Titan Blood: 15 Magnetic Attack & Cast Bonus: +40%

Aspect of Lucifer

Infernal Arm: Adamant Rail Titan Blood: 15 Hellfire Blast Damage: 100

(All these weapons have been listed according to certain gameplay and it could vary accordingly)

Hades Boon tier list

Aphrodite – gives a Weak or Charmed status effect on enemies

Athena – gives Zagreus’ abilities to deflect projectiles.

Ares – gives a Doom status effect on enemies.

Artemis – Increases critical hits and improves Cast abilities.

Chaos – gives bonuses after inflicting a debuff on Zagreus for some specific amount of encounters.

Demeter – gives a Chill status effect, among others, on enemies.

Dionysus – gives a Hangover status effect and improve survivability.

Hermes –gives Zagreus’ more mobility, attack speed, evasion, and cast recovery.

Poseidon – adds a knockback effect to Zagreus’ attacks and also improves the encounter rewards.

Zeus – adds a chain lightning effect to Zagreus’ attacks which also causes lightning to strike on nearby enemies.

(The boons can be traded and finding the best one is up to the player's gameplay)

Hades Keepsakes tier list

S Tier: Evergreen Acorn, Old Spiked Collar, Pom Blossom

A Tier: Black Shawl, Cosmic Egg, Distant Memory, Lambent Plume, Lucky Tooth, Pierced Butterfly, Sigil Of The Dead

B Tier: Chthonic Coin Purse, Frostbitten Horn, Harpy Feather Duster, Owl Pendant, Shattered Shackle, Thunder Signet

C Tier: Adamant Arrowhead, Blood-Filled Vial, Conch Shell, Eternal Rose, Overflowing Cup, Skull Earring

D Tier: Bone Hourglass, Broken Spearpoint, Myrmidon Bracer

