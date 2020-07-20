How To Get Ghost Armor In Ghost Of Tsushima? Complete Details For You

Exclusively available on PS4, Ghost of Tsushima is amongst the latest action games on Sony's PlayStation. The game is said to be the last game coming on PS4 after the recent announcement of PS5 release for the holiday season. Many players who have already started the venture of a travelling Samurai are intrigued by several armors, especially the Ghost Armor Set. The Ghost Armor Set is amongst the most alluring armor sets in the game and every player has their eyes stuck to getting it. This is why many people wondering about how to get ghost armor in Ghost of Tsushima. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, we have got you covered.

How to get Ghost Armor in Ghost of Tsushima?

If you are interested in collecting the mesmerizing Ghost of Tsushima armor sets especially the Ghost Armor set, you would have to go through the hard way. This means there is no short cut to get armors in the game, if you want it, you would have to earn it. While you enjoy the life of a travelling Samurai, you would have to obtain these sets automatically. To gain the Ghost Armor in Ghost of Tsushima, a player has to complete the "From the Darkness" main quest during Act 2. Now, that would answer a simple doubt that the players will need to get through Act 1 while relying on other armor sets.

Moreover, to get armors in the game, you would have to keep completing the game. However, once you feel that you have explored enough of the side quests that Act 1 and 2 has to offer, you can move on to the story quests until you reach to the "From the Darkness".

Now, Ghost Armor location lies in the "From the Darkness" story quest. You need to infiltrate the first keep of Castle Shimura, occupied by tons of Mongols. At the end of this mission, you would have to win a boss fight against Ryuza. Once a player has completed this quest, they would be granted with the Ghost Armor Set. The impressive Ghost Armor Set reduces enemy detection speed by 40%, reduces the number of kills required to enter Ghost Stance by 2, and grants a 30% chance to terrify nearby enemies after each kill, which means that this armor is the best armor in Ghost of Tsushima for stealthy gameplay, as it will be much more difficult for enemies to notice the player sneaking around.

