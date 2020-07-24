Halo Timeline: When Does Halo Infinite Take Place In The Gaming Universe?

Halo Infinite is one of the highly-anticipated first-person shooter games from Xbox Game Studios. The upcoming title was unveiled as part of the Xbox event, giving fans a look at the single-player gameplay. The game will also feature a multiplayer campaign, however, the company will only give fans a look at the multiplayer mode and a bunch of other content as the game approaches its release date. Today, we take a look at the Halo timeline and everything you need to know about the Halo universe.

When does Halo Infinite take place?

Halo Infinite takes place in the 26th century in the new era. The title will be the sixth mainline entry in the Halo franchise, and it was first announced as part of the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo event in 2018.

The game will be releasing three years after Halo Wars 2, which came out in 2017. The Halo Wars 2 was set in the year 2559 and took place during the Reclaimer Saga. This was shortly after the events of Halo 5: Guardians, which was set in the year 2558, and just eight months after the events of its predecessor.

Halo Timeline

Halo Infinite (2020) – Set in the new era.

Halo Wars 2 (2017) – Set during the Reclaimer Saga.

Halo 5: Guardians (2015) – Set during the Reclaimer Saga.

Halo 4 (2012) – Set during the Reclaimer Saga.

Halo Reach (2009) – Set during the Covenant invasion of the Human colony world Reach.

Halo 3: ODST (2009) – Set during the Covenant invasion of Earth in 2552.

Halo Wars (2009) – Set during the First Contact with Covenant.

Halo 3 (2007) – Set in the same fictional world as its predecessors.

Halo 2 (2004) – Set during the original Halo Trilogy.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) – Set during the original Halo Trilogy in the twenty-sixth century.

Halo Infinite release date

Halo Infinite is set to come out during the winter holidays this year, however, an exact date is yet to be revealed. Microsoft has confirmed that the game will be available as a launch title on the company's upcoming next-gen console, Xbox Series X. There will also be a PC version of the game that will be released simultaneously.

Image credits: Xbox