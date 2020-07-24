Paper Mario Origami King Secret Ending: Unlock The Secret To Secure A Happy Ending

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest game in the Paper Mario series. The video game packs tons of features and exciting content and completely shakes things up when it comes to its gameplay and combat. You will see the battles take place inside a ring and mix the turn-based combat with puzzle-solving. The game also features a number of endings. So, let’s check how you can get the secret ending in the game.

Also Read | Search 100 Chests In Fortnite: What Is "Rec 4 Players" In Week 6 Challenge?

To get the true ending, Mario will have to go through four different categories at each location. This means repairing all the Not-Bottomless Holes, saving all the Toads, collecting Treasures and more. You will need to start with finding and rescuing all the toads that you come across throughout the game. A few of them will be hidden in places like Whispering Woods, Picnic Road, and more such place. However, there are also a few toads that you can only find after hitting trees or taking on some enemies. Next up, you will need to fill up the not-bottomless holes and gather all the collectable treasures.

Also Read | Where Is Stack Shack In Fortnite Map And How To Catch A Weapon?

Paper Mario Origami King secret ending

As you continue to progress, you will come across King Olly, the final boss in the game. Make sure that you’re carrying all the right set of equipment to take on the monster. King Olly will have the centre stage during these battles and take a bunch of different forms. In the next phase, we will see a Paper Sumo fight between Olly and Bowser where Mario must support the latter with the help of 1000 Fold Arms. King Olly eventually manages to take out Bowser and attempts to crush both Mario and Olivia. Here, the player is tasked with solving a final puzzle before reaching the conclusion.

The puzzle is a magic circle which has images of Olivia in four different colours. Once the countdown ends, King Olly attempts to kill Mario with each turn. Here, the player will need to tap the ‘A’ button to avoid taking any shots. Olive will use her final folding technique and turn into a hammer. She will attack King Olly using this fold, which will result in his defeat.

Also Read | Spirit Blossom Skins Release Date: Riot Adds 4 New Skins To The Spirit Blossom Line

King Olly will now apologise to Olivia and request her to accept the 999 crates before folding his body into the 1000th. The last fold will also allow her to gain the ability to have any wish granted. Olivia will fulfil Olly’s final wish and complete the 1000th crane. Once the technique is complete, Olivia will be able to fulfil her wish. She will wish for all the origami folded by Olly to be undone and everything return to its normal state. Her wish will be granted and the Mushroom Kingdom will be filled with joy. However, this also means that she sacrificed herself in an attempt to save all of the Mushroom Kingdom, as she was also folded by her brother, King Olly.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 Set To Bring New Face Masks, Emotes, New Outfits And More

Image credits: ProsafiaGaming | YouTube