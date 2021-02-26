How To Bathe In Purple Pool In Fortnite? Learn Where To Bathe In Steamy Stacks

Fortnite has been one of the top battle royal games in the industry for a long time. They have created one of the best environments for the players to play the game, with a whole community that backs the game. It additionally provides seasonal updates to the game with many major features that are added through these updates. The latest season is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point and it is back with new weekly challenges for the players. Many want to learn how to bathe in Purple Pool in Fortnite:

How to bathe in Purple Pool in Fortnite?

This is one of the many weekly challenges for week 13 in Fortnite. This challenge takes the player to the Fortnite powerplant in Steamy Stacks. Here the players need to look for the purple radioactive pool that they need to bathe in. Once they have reached the powerplant, the players need to look for a building with the name Kevolution Energy on top. They need to enter this building and they’ll find the purple pool just waiting for them. Once they have spotted it, the players just need to dive in and swim for a couple of seconds to complete this Fortnite Weekly challenge and earn themselves 20,000XP.

Bathe in Purple Pool not working

Certain players have encountered issues with this Fortnite Weekly Challenge. They have observed that even though they jump and swim in the Purple Pool, the challenge doesn’t complete for them. No one knows what is causing this issue, but it is advisable for the players to stay in the pool and keep swimming until they get the notification that the challenge is complete as it popped up late for many players too.

Fortnite Challenges for Week 13

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for week 13 have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Scan a sever at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Legendary Challenges

Build Structures (0/60/120/180/240/300)

