Valheim Sunken Crypt: How To Unlock The Sunken Crypts? Where To Get The Swamp Key?

Valheim has taken the gaming scene by storm since releasing in early access on Steam. Developed by Iron Gate AB, the co-op multiplayer survival game offers an extensive open-world setting to players and allows them to live out their Viking fantasies. It comes with several biomes and it full of mysterious and mythical creatures, among various other items. As you progress through the story, you will also be able to build up your own bases for survival.

Sunken Crypt

To build your bases, you will need to gather all kinds of resources from across different biomes. However, some of the most useful resources can be discovered when you make your way to the Sunken Crypts dungeon which is located in the Swamps. The Swamps is one of the biomes that you will come across during your gameplay journey. The Sunken Crypts are full of rooms that have been split up using scrap piles. There is a lot to explore here, however, this gloomy dungeon will remain blocked until you have the Swamp Key.

Sunken Crypt blocked for players

If you are trying to enter the Sunken Crypt, you will first need to obtain the Swamp Key. You will receive this special key after defeating the groot Elder, who is the second boss in the game. You can find him at the Black Forest location. To locate the secret boss, you need to search for his rune stone which is scattered across the Burial Chambers in the Black Forest. You can summon Elder by burning Ancient Seeds at his altar.

You should note that this is one of the fierce bosses you will come across in the game, so make sure that you upgrade your weapon before the encounter. It is also advised that you bring along your friends to gain some advantage.

Once you successfully defeat Elder, he will drop the Swamp key which can be used to unlock all the gates to the dungeon. This will enable you to unlock doors to all the dungeons even for those who are yet to beat the secret boss.

Image credits: Steam Store