Helicopters Removed From Warzone Because Of The New Invisible Glitch

Warzone Season 1 has been released and the players seem to love it. But some of them have also found glitches and bugs in the game. The most recent being the Warzone invisible glitch. The maker shave managed to solve this issue with a recent update but have also removed a major feature from the game. Read more to know about Warzone invisible glitch.

Helicopters removed from Warzone

The players were recently complaining about the Warzone invisible glitch because of which the helicopters were removed from Warzone. Since then, the players have been asking a lot of questions and have also been searching for terms like helicopters removed from Warzone. Raven Software has shared a tweet that informs the players about the attack helicopter being temporarily removed from both #Warzone maps - Verdansk and Rebirth Island. They also added that the vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed. The normal helicopter will remain available. The makers also clarified that it was the machine gun bug that was activating the Warzone invisible glitch. An upcoming Warzone patch update might just fix this issue. Apart from that, we have also listed some additional information about Call of Duty’s one of the most successful games.

!PSA! The attack helicopter has been temporarily removed from both #Warzone maps - Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed. The normal helicopter will remain available. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2020

To clarify, this change is to combat the bug causing players to appear invisible to others. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2020

More about Call Of Duty

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20GB. As of December 2020, the game has more than 85 million players from all over the globe. It has also managed to get a reputable 7/10 rating from both IGN and GameSpot.



