Hero Cantare Tier List: The Best And Worst Characters In The Game

Hero Cantare is among the most popular competitive role-playing games within the mobile gaming community. The game features an intriguing story and a wide variety of characters to choose from before embarking on your perpetual gameplay journey. If you wish to last longer and stay competitive through the game, it is important that you choose the best characters.
However, the current meta in the game features a host of different characters to choose from. And while this gives players a lot of options, it can also be confusing especially if you’re new to the game. So, we have compiled a list of the different Hero tiers based on their abilities.
Hero Cantare different tiers
- Tier S Heroes – Heroes in Tier S are the very best characters in the game and should be the prime choices when forming a new team
- Tier A Heroes – Heroes in Tier A are regarded as valuable characters and may overtake heroes in the S tier in certain aspects of the game.
- Tier B Heroes – Heroes in Tier B are considered above average heroes where some of them could excel in certain game modes.
- Tier C Heroes – Heroes in Tier C are less viable options.
- Tier D Heroes – Heroes belonging to Tier D are poor characters, however, you may still use them if you run out of choices.
Hero Cantare tier list
Here is the Hero Cantare global tier list:
Tier S Heroes
- Black-March Bam
- Crusade Mira Yoo
- Heavenly Warlord
- Hilda
- Jade Emperor Daewi Han
- Maschenny
- No-Name
- Witch of the West Mira Yoo
- Yeon's Flame Khun
Tier A Heroes
- Casey
- Charlotte
- Chloris
- Flora
- God Killer Zero
- Idol Rockcrawler
- Master Pooh Upooh
- Yuri Ha
- White
Tier B Heroes
- Argyll
- Arin
- Armes
- Bam
- Jahad
- Endorsi
- Greatsword Warrior Sora
- Green April Yuri Ha
- Haetae
- Heart Heater
- Hwaryun
- Ilpyo Park
- Max Level Warrior
- Urek Mazino
- Zero
Tier C Heroes
- Choco Bibi
- Curtis
- D. Maschenny
- Daewi Han
- Daisy
- Dark
- Jack
- Khun Aguero
- Light
- Mira Yoo
- Odette
- Sujin Lee
- Taek Jegal
- Valkyrie
- White Albelda
Tier D Heroes
- Chi Chi
- Chi Pong
- Claude
- D. Khun Edahn
- Hardcore Levelling Warrior
- King Uma
- Liddie
- Lime
- Manjin Sang
- Mori Jin
- Phantom Thief
- Pooh Upooh
- Rak Wrathraiser
- Rockcrawler
- Sora
Image credits: Google Play Store