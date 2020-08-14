Hero Cantare Tier List: The Best And Worst Characters In The Game

Hero Cantare is among the most popular competitive role-playing games within the mobile gaming community. The game features an intriguing story and a wide variety of characters to choose from before embarking on your perpetual gameplay journey. If you wish to last longer and stay competitive through the game, it is important that you choose the best characters.

However, the current meta in the game features a host of different characters to choose from. And while this gives players a lot of options, it can also be confusing especially if you’re new to the game. So, we have compiled a list of the different Hero tiers based on their abilities.

Hero Cantare different tiers

Tier S Heroes – Heroes in Tier S are the very best characters in the game and should be the prime choices when forming a new team

Tier A Heroes – Heroes in Tier A are regarded as valuable characters and may overtake heroes in the S tier in certain aspects of the game.

Tier B Heroes – Heroes in Tier B are considered above average heroes where some of them could excel in certain game modes.

Tier C Heroes – Heroes in Tier C are less viable options.

Tier D Heroes – Heroes belonging to Tier D are poor characters, however, you may still use them if you run out of choices.

Hero Cantare tier list

Here is the Hero Cantare global tier list:

Tier S Heroes

Black-March Bam

Crusade Mira Yoo

Heavenly Warlord

Hilda

Jade Emperor Daewi Han

Maschenny

No-Name

Witch of the West Mira Yoo

Yeon's Flame Khun

Tier A Heroes

Casey

Charlotte

Chloris

Flora

God Killer Zero

Idol Rockcrawler

Master Pooh Upooh

Yuri Ha

White

Tier B Heroes

Argyll

Arin

Armes

Bam

Jahad

Endorsi

Greatsword Warrior Sora

Green April Yuri Ha

Haetae

Heart Heater

Hwaryun

Ilpyo Park

Max Level Warrior

Urek Mazino

Zero

Tier C Heroes

Choco Bibi

Curtis

D. Maschenny

Daewi Han

Daisy

Dark

Jack

Khun Aguero

Light

Mira Yoo

Odette

Sujin Lee

Taek Jegal

Valkyrie

White Albelda

Tier D Heroes

Chi Chi

Chi Pong

Claude

D. Khun Edahn

Hardcore Levelling Warrior

King Uma

Liddie

Lime

Manjin Sang

Mori Jin

Phantom Thief

Pooh Upooh

Rak Wrathraiser

Rockcrawler

Sora

