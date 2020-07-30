Herobrine In Minecraft: Makers Delete The Fictional Character From The Game

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game became a super hit and sold around 200 million copies across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently.

Herobrine removed from Minecraft

Source: Dream Youtube

The makers recently shocked the players by making some changes. They have removed Herobrine from all the Minecraft games currently. Fans do not seem happy about the removal of this character. To argue from the side of the makers of Minecraft, some fans online have been claiming that the character was never a proper character in the game. Herobrine is not a real character and was only present in a man-made Mod content.

The creator of Minecraft, Notch, also reportedly spoke about Herobrine and revealed that it was removed in the Beta 1.6.6 through 1.9 final release. But a lot of players have claimed to see Herobrine in the game. They also claim that there are some signs of Herobrine being present. Some of the signs are trees with no leaves, random glowstone towers, suspicious messages on signs, etc. But a number of the officials from Minecraft have denied these points.

Minecraft new update

The makers had recently shared a new update for its users. It is called the Nether update and has been the trending topic amongst the Minecraft community. They have also added a number of new features to the game that has certainly got the fans extremely excited. Here are some of the new additions added with the Nether update.

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disable Multiplayer command-line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether.

