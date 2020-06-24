How To Ride A Strider In Minecraft? Easy Step-by-step Solution

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently.

The makers recently shared a new update for its users. It is called the Nether update that has been the trending topic amongst the Minecraft community. Since the release, a number of users have been asking some doubts regarding the Nether update. People have been asking things like "how to ride strider in Minecraft". Well, we have all the solutions that will help to ride a strider in the new Nether update in Minecraft. Read more to know about how to ride a strider in Minecraft.

Source: Minecraft Official website

How to ride a strider in Minecraft

Items to find before riding a strider

In order to ride and control a strider that has been introduced in the Nether Update, one needs to gather a few things first. The players will need to grab a set of specific things in order to craft items that will be used to ride a strider in Minecraft.

Saddle Sticks String Warped fungus

Steps to ride a strider

Build or travel to a crafting table. We need to craft some essential items.

Craft a fishing rod with the help of sticks and string. The rod is a usual fishing rod which will be used to ride a strider.

Then combine the fishing rod with the warped fungus.

After doing that, craft a warped fungus on a stick. This is going to help the rider control the strider once mounted.

Find a strider

Pick out the strider and hold the saddle and press or tap the "use" button to attach the saddle on the strider.

Press the "use" button again to ride the strider. At this point, the rider will have no control of the strider but will be seated on it.

Hold the warped fungus on a stick in your hand which will make the strider follow the warped fungus on a stick, walking in the direction the rider is pointing it in.

