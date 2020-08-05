How To Drive Cars In Fortnite And Where To Find Them On The Map?

Epic Games has finally added cars to the popular battle royale game with a brand Fortnite cars update 13.40. The latest update called Joy Ride has recently gone live across Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. Once you have installed the latest patch, you should be able to start driving the latest vehicles in Fortnite.

There are a bunch of vehicles that fans can choose from such as the Whiplash racing car, the Mudflap lorry, the Prevalent automobile, and the Bear pickup truck. These are the only vehicles available in the game, however, we may likely see a few more additions in coming weeks. These cars will come with varying speeds, health values, fuel capacity, and other such attributes.

How to drive cars in Fortnite?

The recent Fortnite leaks have revealed that the new vehicles will run on gas and that players will need to timely fill the gas tank to keep the vehicle running. This indicates that all the gas stations situated across the map will have a major role in the battle royale. And while players can refill the gas at Fortnite Gas Stations, the vehicles will also spawn at these locations. A few leaks have also suggested that cars, trucks and taxis will all have an equal spawn rate of 35%.

Some of the popular gas stations in Fortnite include those at Holly Hedges, Catty Corner, Salty Springs, West of Misty Meadows, and Pleasant Park, among others. So, if you are looking to get behind the wheel and hit the road, you need to head over to any the gas stations and start searching for cars. If you're lucky enough to find one, you can simply enter the vehicle and take off.

However, speaking about the vehicle mechanics, it is a bit wonky at the moment and you may experience certain issues or lags especially while steering it. However, this will likely be fixed with future updates. It is also suggested to drive them at lower speeds to save some gas.

Image credits: Fortnite