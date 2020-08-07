What Songs Are In Fortnite Cars And How To Turn On The Radio?

Epic Games is shaking things with Fortnite with the release of a new vehicle update that arrived mid-season. The latest update added a variety of vehicles to the game and also introduced radio stations that players can tune into while inside any vehicle. As of right now, there are four radio stations that players can choose from. These include the Party Royale, Power Play, Radio Yonder, and Beat Box. So, let us take a look at the songs what are available in the Fortnite radio.

What songs are in Fortnite cars?

Here's a list of all songs in Fortnite right now:

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Marshmello and Halsey - Be kind

Ariana Grande - Stuck with U

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams

21 Savage & J. Cole - A Lot

Drake - Toosie Slide

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

The Weeknd - HeartLess

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande - Rain on me

Cardi B - l Like It

Ayo & Teo - Rolex

Gunna and Lil baby - Drip too Hard

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Panic at the Disco - High Hopes

Marshmello and Anne Marie - Friends

Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Bad bunny - Yo Perreo Sola

Drake - Gods Plan

J Balvin - Amarillo

Drake - Fake Love

Tones and l - Dance Monkey

The above list of songs was shared by popular Fortnite leaks account StormLeak. It also says that more tracks will be updated on its Fortnite leaks page as they are discovered.

The Party Royale will only feature music that is themed around the battle royale game. Epic Games will include a library of copyright-free songs which can be used by content creators and Fortnite streamers.

How to turn on the radio in Fortnite?

After entering any vehicle, you can easily turn on the radio and switch between stations. Once you are inside a car, you just need to follow the prompts that show up on your screen. To turn the radio on, you need to tap A for Xbox One, X for PS4, Space for PC or B for Switch.

Image credits: Epic Games