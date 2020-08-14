Highest Earning Mobile Games Of July 2020: Check Out Top 10 Games Of The Month

Games have been one of the easiest activities to pass time during this lockdown. There are an unlimited amount of options of games to choose from. Thus, we have listed some of the highest earring games for July 2020. These games have been picked from all over the globe and the listing has been done according to the overall revenue generated by the game in July 2020. Read more to know some of the 10 highest earning mobile games in the world.

Highest Earning Mobile Games of July 2020

All the application revenue estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform

1. PUBG Mobile

The first spot has been taken by none other than PUBG mobile. Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game features a number of exciting weapons including snipers, assault rifles, SMG, pistols and more. The game has managed to bring in around $208.8 million in user spending.

2. Honor Of Kings

The next game on the list also belongs to Tencent Gaming. The honour of Kings grabs the second spot on this list as it managed to bring in around $192 million in gross revenue. The statics claim that 94 per cent of Honor of King’s revenue came from China, while by 2.4 per cent from Taiwan.

3. Monster Strike

Next on the list is Monster Strike that has been developed by Mixi. Monster Strike is a popular Japanese mobile role-playing game. It is one of the most interesting game as it has elements of puzzle, strategy and cooperative multiplayer. The game was co-created by Yoshiki Okamoto.

4. Pokemon Go

Up next on the list is popular game Pokémon Go. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

5. Roblox

Roblox is a popular game created by Roblox Corporation. This a basically a platform to create and play games that have been designed by the users. It was founded in the year 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. It is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS.

Other games on the list:

6. Fate/Grand Order

7. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

8. Coin Master

9. Lineage M

10. Homescapes

