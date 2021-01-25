Hitman 2 Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know Before Jumping Into Hitman 3

After months of anticipation, Hitman is finally available and is being celebrated by fans for its powerful narrative and compelling storytelling. However, if you are jumping directly into the latest entry in the Hitman trilogy, it can be quite difficult to get a grasp on the story as it builds upon its predecessor. So, if you are new to the World of Assassination franchise or just someone looking for a quick refresher on the main story, this Hitman 2 ending guide will help you understand what exactly is going when you dive into Hitman 3.

Hitman 2 ending explained

The events of Hitman 2 start with Agent 47 being part of the Providence where he is working on tracking down the Shadow client. As the story progress, it is revealed that Agent 47, along with Lucas Grey, were clones created by Ort-Meyer, and brought up in a secret facility before turning into assassins for Providence. It is learnt that Providence has three important members along with the Constant, who serves as a facilitator.

Towards the end of the story, it is also revealed that Agent 47 has killed Diana's parents earlier in his career as an assassin. At this point, it is indicated that Diana may be aware of the agent's involvement, however, it is not clear. This has been revealed in the latest Hitman 3 game.

There is also a DLC after the main Hitman 2 title which continues the story. Here, it is learnt that the partners have faked their own deaths as they are scared of the kidnapping of the Constant. However, Agent 47 and Grey are able to track them down before all the information is wiped out.

Meanwhile, the current Constant - Arthur Edwards - has managed to escape during the final moments in the game, while Diana believes that he has been locked up. It is also suggested that Grey could be the one who helped Arthur make the escape, leaving fans wondering if he was the one planning things all along.

Hitman 3 is available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

