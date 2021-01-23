Warzone Aria Hacks: What Is Aria Hacks? Can You Use Hacking Tools In Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone has become of the most successful free-to-play first-person shooter games around the world. The battle royale game offers plenty of game modes along with a fast-paced gameplay experience to the fans. Developed by Infinity Ward, the video game has received numerous updates over the months, however, it is still vulnerable to exploits and hacks.

What is Aria hacks?

Ariahacks is one of the popular websites which claims to offer plenty of undetectable hacks and cheats for a wide range of first-person shooter games. These could be in the form of Aimbot hacks, No Recoil hacks, ESP hacks, Wall hacks, and others. The program offers a cheat subscription service which starts with one day and goes up to one month.

If you go through their website, you will see that the company also offers hacks and cheats for a bunch of other popular titles such as Apex Legends, Rush, Rainbow Seige, PUBG, and more.

Does Warzone permit the use of hacking tools?

Officials at Call of Duty: Warzone have clearly stated that the company has zero tolerance for hackers and cheaters, meaning your account can get permanently banned for using such tools. The investigating teams continuously review and look for possible hacks and cheats in the game. These include the Aimbot hacks, ESP hacks, Wall hacks, and many others.

The company has explained that this is one of the key areas that they have been working on aggressively to maintain a fair playing field for all users. It should also be noted that the gaming studio has suspended various accounts for using hacks and cheat programs.

For those unaware, the company recently removed popular Warzone player METZY_B and his squad from the Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl ft. Call of Duty Warzone Final tournament for alleged cheating. Call of Duty esports player Thomas "Tommey" Trewren had accused Metzy of using an aimbot software to secure easy kills in the tournament. The pro streamer for 100 Thieves explained that Metzy was able to lock onto an enemy immediately after he got into his line of sight.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on the Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC platforms.

