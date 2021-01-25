Hitman 3 Last Level: Check Out What Happens In Hitman 3 Diana Ending Here

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to one of the most popular stealth game franchises in the industry. The developers have taken it one step ahead with this installment and Agent 47 has turned against his old agency in Hitman 3. Players will have to find and devise their own creative ways to carry out the assassinations in Hitman 3. Players have been inquisitive about Hitman 3 Last level Diana Ending.

Hitman 3 Last Level Diana Ending

Hitman 3 is the conclusion to the trilogy and the last level concludes it in the best of ways. Many players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Diana Ending. Diana is the handler of Agent 47 and they have shared a tight bond for a very long time. During the conclusion of the story, Diana betrays Agent 47 and lets him be captured by Constant’s team. She was apologetic about the betrayal but also says that this may be what Agent 47 needs while Agent 47 was losing consciousness.

After Agent 47 regains consciousness he realizes that he is in a moving train near a snowy area, where he takes out a couple of guards and finally ends up assassinating the Constant. All this was a well-devised plan where Diana had to appear that she was betraying Agent 47 so that she could take up the role as the next Constant. Diana had come to the realization that Agent 47 was responsible for the murder of her parents, but she was professional enough to put this on the side. She destroys all the evidence of Agent 47’s crimes and everything else related to their previous investigations.

After these events a cut scene shows Agent 47 on call and Diana on the other end, the scene ends with Agent 47 uttering the words “It's good to be back”. This is the Hitman 3 Diana Ending and this results in the change in their relationship dynamic, from being handler and tool, they went on to become partners. The Hitman 3 Ending wraps up the beautiful game in the best way possible.

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

