Hitman 3 Impulse Control Misson: Check This Mission Guide From Chongqing Level

Hitman 3 is the 3rd stealth game in the assassination trilogy series developed and published by IO Interactive. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch starting from 20 January 2021. Here in this article, you will know about the Impulse Control mission which is one of the many missions in the Hitman 3 Chongqing level.

Hitman 3 Impulse Control

The main target in this Impulse Control here is Hush, which means that the players can complete this before going for the Certainty Principle mission. Follow these steps to successfully assassinate Hush:

Start following the marker and take out the homeless man when you get the chance.

Take his disguise (“The Downtrodden”)

Pick up the two flyers. One of them will be dropped by the homeless man Another one will be on the nearby crate (“Last Resort”).

Now go to the arcade. For the key, you can look next to the side door under a brick.

Enter the storage room and take the screwdriver.

Pick up the toy tank next to the arcade’s cash register.

Access the panel in the storage room The code to open the door is “2552”

You will see a recruitment room with the doctor inside.

Grab the flyer from the board to complete “Last Resort,” and sit down until the homeless man leaves.

Talk to the doctor. Once she has her back turned, climb outside the window.

Make your way to the upper floor by climbing the pipe on your right.

On this floor (Derelict Apartments/level 3), you can pick up the wrench, fuse cell, and crowbar.

You can go back to the landing down below to unlock the “Block Ladder” shortcut and you will end up at the Benchmark Lab (level 4).

Pick up the emetic rat poison in the bathroom

Pick up the stethoscope on the counter as well.

Pay attention to the panels next to the test subjects.

Continue sneaking (or climbing) until you reach Hush’s Private Lab (level 5). It would be a good idea to save now.

Now if you are still wearing the clothes of the homeless man, you can go ahead to execute Hush with anything you have.

