Hitman 3 Patch Notes: The Latest PS5 Exclusive Hitman 3 Update Brings Game Help Feature

Hitman 3 is one of the latest game entries for 2021. This part is the conclusion to the Hitman game series and provides the perfect end to the trilogy. Players get to play as the professional killer Agent 47, who has turned against his old agency. Hitman 3 constantly develops and updates the game to provide new content and to fix the bugs and game issues to provide a smoother gaming experience for the players. Players want to learn the latest Hitman 3 Patch Notes.

Also read: Hitman 3 Florida Man: Check Out The Hitman 3 Coconut Surprise Challenge Here

Also read: Hitman 3 Grapes Of Wrath Challenge: Check Out How To Do This Hitman 3 Feat Here

Hitman 3 Patch Notes

The latest Hitman 3 update is out now, this new update is exclusive for the PS5 users. The new Hitman 3 1.002 update brings a Game Help feature for the PS5 users. The Game Help feature provides hints and other clues for the players to complete the campaign missions. This new feature has made its way into Hitman 3 and players can access it from PS5’s activities section. There also other changes in the Hitman 3 Update 1.002, check them out below:

When playing a campaign mission in HITMAN 3 (including HITMAN 1 & 2 missions), PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can get access to hints on how to complete each Mission Story, with videos and step-by-step instructions.

Viva La Vita: We’ve also removed some outdated messaging about the PlayStation Vita, which was displayed when your controller was disconnected.

PS5 Game Help feature

The Game Help feature helps the players across some sticky situations in a game. It could provide hints or even videos and step-by-step instructions to players depending on the amount of guidance they need. This feature is available only for the PlayStation 5 and the players should have an active Playstation Plus subscription to use it. Players can use the Game Help feature to get around the story missions in Hitman 3 now on the PS5.

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:

Dubai

Staff area and Atrium Door Code: 4706

Security Room Safe: 6927

Chongqing

Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118

ICA Apartment door code – 0118

Laundromat door code – 0118

Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552

Therapy room door code – 2552

Arcade door code – 2552

Dartmoor

Alexa Carlisle’s Office Safe: 1975

Mendoza

Laser System Door: 1945

Villa Basement Safe: 2006

Carpathian Mountains

Start of the mission door: 1979

Also read: Hitman 3 Estate Wines Challenge: Learn How To Complete This Hitman 3 Discovery Challenge

Also read: Hitman 3 Berlin Fuse Cell: Learn How To Find The Fuse Cell Here