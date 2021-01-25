Hitman 3 Secret Ending: Find Out About The Multiple Secret Endings In Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is the 3rd and the final instalment in the assassination trilogy series known as Hitman. It was developed and published by IO Interactive in 2021. The game was made available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on 20 January 2021. As the players are reaching the end game of this title, they are coming across multiple secret endings. Keep reading the article to know how many endings are there in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Secret Ending

When the players reach the last and the final level in Hitman 3, they will have to get on a Providence train which runs around Romania. Here the final target is going to be the Constant himself. Follow these steps below to successfully finish the final mission and also find out about some secret endings:

Everyone on this Providence train is a potential target as it will be filled with Providence employees so it completely depends on the player as to how he wants to finish this mission.

When you finally reach the Constant, he will make you an offer to use the serum again (this is how Agent 47's memory was wiped before he became a Providence assassin) and "surrender to your true nature".

At this point, Agent 47 will say no to the Constant and you will have a lot of options to kill him with.

You can either get a gun, Agent 47's infamous fibre wire, or even something like an axe in the carriage. It is also possible to use the serum on the Constant to wipe his memory.

But in order to get to the secret mission, just wait for around 60-70 seconds and the Constant starts talking again after that.

Now you will have the option to inject yourself with the serum.

Choosing this option will trigger the secret ending option.

If you decide to inject yourself then 47 will pass out.

Now you will wake up at a place which is going to be very familiar to all the Hitman fans out there. A padded cell with a barred door and the Constant will come and say the same words to you which he says in the starting lines of the original game - "Wake up my friend. It's the dawn of a new day and you have things to do."

