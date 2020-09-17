PS5 Event Live Stream; How To Watch And What To Expect From The Event?

Anticipation builds as the release dates for the consoles are coming close. Sony is also set for its new event on the PS5 for the 16th of September. This event is meant to be a showcase for all the games that are coming to the console at launch and in the future. The event will be a virtual one and will be live-streamed for the fans to view. This event could possibly enlighten everyone with the much-anticipated price and release date for the PS5.

How to watch PS5 live stream?

Timings

Here are the timings for the PS5 showcase event so that you can make your appointments accordingly:

United States

1 PM PT on September 16

4 PM ET on September 16

United Kingdom

9 PM BST on September 16

Australia

6 AM AET on September 17

Live Stream

Sony will be live streaming this event on its Playstation YouTube channel (link embedded below) and on its Playstation Twitch account. Fans can also head over to the Playstation's website and find the live stream event on the home page. The event will not be more than 40 minutes, according to Sony’s statement in the Playstation blog.

What to expect from the PS5 event?

Sony posted on their Playstation Blog, "Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners".

Sony is ready to showcase 40 mins of games that are coming to the PS5 at launch and in the future. These games will involve games by first party and third party developers. Players will be provided more information with the likes of Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

PlayStation's competitor, Xbox has come out with its pricing for Series X and Series S. They have also started the preordering for both consoles from the 22nd of September. Sony is expected to reveal the much-anticipated price and release date for its new consoles, the PS5, and the PS5 Digital Edition. Sony has started pre-registration for the preordering of the consoles already. The news suggests that the launch supply for the PS5 has been reduced, so fans will be interested in knowing about the pre-order details.

