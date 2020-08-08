How To Send XP Cards In COD Mobile And What Are Steps To Collect Them?

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the biggest free-to-play shooter games for mobile devices. The mobile version of the game was released late last year and has proved to be highly successful within the mobile gaming community. It offers multiple game modes and features a horde of weapons for players that help enhance the gameplay experience. The game also rewards users with Weapon XP Cards by completing missions. These Weapon XP Cards can be used to upgrade the weapons with better scopes, and enhanced magazines. Interestingly, the game also allows users to send these Weapon XP Cards to their friends and teammates.

How to send XP Cards in COD Mobile

You can easily send Weapon XP cards to your friends right from the Friends list tab. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Click on the two-person icon which is located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Here, you will see Facebook friends, Friends and Recent teammates. You can switch between the tabs and select and find the user whom you wish the send the Weapon XP cards.

Step 3: Once you have located the user, you need to click on the ‘XP’ button which is located across the user’s name to the right.

However, you should note that the game may not be able to send XP cards to users if the ‘XP’ button is greyed out. This indicates that you have already sent enough gifts to that user, however, you should be able to send more gifts after 24 hours.

How to collect XP cards in COD Mobile?

Once you have sent a gift or Weapon XP cards to your friend, they will first need to claim it from the gift section of the in-game mailbox before using it to upgrade weapons or earn attachments. Here are the steps to collect weapon XP cards in the game:

Step 1: Click on the ‘envelope’ icon which is located at the top of your game screen.

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Gift’ tab to see all the gifts that have been sent by other players.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Claim Rewards’ button to claim the weapon XP card.

