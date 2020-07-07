Horizon Zero Dawn PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Requirements

Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game from Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game has been a PlayStation exclusive ever since its release, however, it is finally set to arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August. So, let us take a look at the system requirements to run Horizon Zero Dawn on your PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC requirements

Minimum system requirements

Here is the minimum level of processing power that your PC will need to run Horizon Zero Dawn on low settings:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Hard Drive: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

While you will still be able to run the game at lower settings, these aren't the ideal settings to play Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The better the hardware, the higher your system will allow you to dial the settings. It is also likely that you may be faced with certain issues and lags as Horizon Zero Dawn is also a graphically intensive game. Therefore, let us check out the hardware that is recommended for playing Horizon Zero Down. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 1080p and 60FPS:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Hard Drive: 100 GB available space

Horizon Zero Dawn PC release date and price

Guerilla Games has recently confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will get a PC release on August 7. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC will be available for $49.99 and include a bunch of items. Here's everything that will be included in the pack:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

Image credits: Steam Powered Store