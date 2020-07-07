Horizon Zero Dawn PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Requirements

Quick links:
Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game from Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game has been a PlayStation exclusive ever since its release, however, it is finally set to arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August. So, let us take a look at the system requirements to run Horizon Zero Dawn on your PC.
Also Read | Lillia Revealed As League Of Legends' Potential New Champion
Here is the minimum level of processing power that your PC will need to run Horizon Zero Dawn on low settings:
Also Read | Hyper Scape PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Requirements
While you will still be able to run the game at lower settings, these aren't the ideal settings to play Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The better the hardware, the higher your system will allow you to dial the settings. It is also likely that you may be faced with certain issues and lags as Horizon Zero Dawn is also a graphically intensive game. Therefore, let us check out the hardware that is recommended for playing Horizon Zero Down. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 1080p and 60FPS:
Also Read | 'Last Of Us 2' Death Threats Against Laura Bailey For Her Character In The PS4 Exclusive
Guerilla Games has recently confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will get a PC release on August 7. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC will be available for $49.99 and include a bunch of items. Here's everything that will be included in the pack:
Also Read | How To Install PUBG Mobile KR Version On Your Phone For Exclusive Items?
Image credits: Steam Powered Store