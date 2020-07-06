'Last Of Us 2' Death Threats Against Laura Bailey For Her Character In The PS4 Exclusive

The Last of Us 2 has received much critical acclaim from gaming critics since its official release, however, it has become one of the most polarizing video games from Naughty Dog due to its story choices. Voice actor Laura Bailey, who plays Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, recently opened up on the various death threats she has been receiving for her performance in the video game.

The Last of Us 2 death threats

Laura Bailey took to her Twitter handle to reveal some of the disturbing threats made against her and her family following the game’s launch on June 19. And while The Last of Us 2 has been highly successful, the discourse surrounding the video game has been both scary and bizarre, and it continues to become increasingly toxic with most of the threats from fans acting like Laura Bailey actually is Abby, the character she plays in the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Game developer Naughty Dog condemned harassment after the actor posted screenshots of the violent threats she received from fans in the community. The studio stated that although they welcome critical discussion, they are against any kind of harassment or threats that are directed towards their team and cast members.

Abby has been one of the most hated characters amongst the fan of the series. People have despised the character since before The Last of Us 2 even released when there were some leaks revealing that Abby kills the original game protagonist Joel (Troy Baker). This has been the inciting incident that serves as the impetus for Ellie’s revenge. However, the storyline is set in a way that calls for the fans to empathize with Bailey’s character to a certain extent as they learn more about her story and spend a considerable amount of time playing as her, something that most fans seem to miss or reject.

After Abby goes on to murder Joel, it leads to Ellie (Johnson) tracking her down in Seattle. However, as the game reaches halfway, the player's perspective shifts to Abby, thereby allowing players to understand her motives and continue the gameplay with roughly ten hours in her shoes.

However, there is also a huge influx of support for Laura, who has voiced a bunch of exciting characters such as Mary Jane in Spider-Man, Kait Diaz in Gears 5, Catwoman, Black Widow, Supergirl, Chun-Li, Akali, and many others throughout her career.

Image credits: Naughty Dog