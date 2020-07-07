Hyper Scape PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

Quick links:
Hyper Scape is the latest free-to-play battle royale game from Ubisoft that is currently available in beta for PC users. Gaming fans who are able to get early access using Twitch drops can enter the Hyper Scape's Technical Test. However, before you start playing the game, you will need to make sure if your PC can actually run it. So, let’s take a look at Hyper Scape PC requirements.
Here is the minimum level of processing power that your system will need to run Hyper Scape on low settings:
Hyper Scape can be run at lower settings, however, these aren't the ideal settings to play Ubisoft's latest battle royale game as it is likely that you may be faced with certain issues and lags. Therefore, let us check out the hardware that is actually recommended for playing Hyper Scape. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 1080p and 60FPS by setting all the options to medium.
Hyper Scape's technical beta began last week on July 2, 2020, after the game was officially unveiled for the PC platform. However, users who are stuck in the technical test have been wondering when the game will finally go live on global servers. And while an exact release date is still not confirmed, sources claim that the game is set for a full launch on July 12, 2020.
Sources: Hyper Scape is a free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay. Hyper Scape goes into closed beta next week with open beta and full launch of the game on July 12th pic.twitter.com/gUURbvo1N3— Rod "SimpLord69 stan" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020
Hyper Scape is currently available only on the PC platform, but it will eventually make its way to PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well.
Image credits: Hyper Scape