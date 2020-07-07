How To Install PUBG Mobile KR Version On Your Phone For Exclusive Items?

PUBG Mobile is one of the highly popular battle royale titles that is played by millions around the world. The game offers tons of exciting content such as skins and cosmetic unlockables to allow players to personalize their weapons and other items in the game.

PUBG Mobile also has a Korean version which boasts of a plethora of skins, crates, cosmetics and outfits that are actually different than that of the standard version available globally. Published by PUBG Corporation, the KR variant of the game is a few days ahead of its global version. Luckily, it is available in English, so you don’t have to worry about the language.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Patch Notes Introduce New Livik Map And Other Improvements

The PUBG Mobile Korea also offers users a unique coin called ‘Donkatsu Medal’. Players can use this medal to unlock exclusive crates and other exclusive items. The KR version is only available on the Google Play Store for users in Korea and Japan, however, you can still install the game using this PUBG Mobile KR version hack.

Also Read | PMIS Grand Finals Standings: Who Is The Winner Of PMIS 2020?

How to install PUBG Mobile KR version?

Step 1: Download PUBG Mobile KR version from the link here.

Step 2: The file will be available in .xapk format. So, you will need to rename the downloaded file to .zip (to rename the file, simply add .zip at the end of the filename).

Step 3: The file will now turn into a zip file which needs to be extracted like any other zip file.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Livik Map To Bring Two New Firearms And Support 40-player Matches

Step 4: Install the APK file on your device.

Step 5: Once installed, you need to copy the OBB files of the game to the Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (If you don't find any folder, you can directly copy the downloaded files to the missing folder)

Step 6: Now, launch the game on your phone and authorize the requested storage permissions to proceed. You're done.

It may take a few minutes to load the data files. Once the process is complete, you need to select your account. However, before you start playing the game, make sure that you don’t use your regular PUBG account as it will reset it and you will have to start from scratch.

Also Read | How To Get Jungle Warrior Title In PUBG Mobile Sanhok Relic Hunt?

Image credits: