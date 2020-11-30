Phasmophobia Patch Notes: How To Play Prison Level In Phasmophobia?

Quick links:
Phasmophobia has been gaining a lot of popularity since its release on September 18, 2020. This incredible game allows players to become paranormal detectives and start a voyage to find out ghosts. With such an exceptional storyline, the game recently released a new update which brings the much-awaited Prison Level. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Phasmophobia Patch Notes November 28 and what is new. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know.
Also Read | Phasmophobia Mic Not Working: How To Talk In Phasmophobia Voice Chat?
In the November 28 update, Phasmophobia releases the new Prison Level which increases the horror level of the game. Before rolling this new selection out, the developers also teased the players on Phasmophobia official Twitter account. The new level will be available in the contract selection for the upcoming updates.
The 4-player co-op psychological horror also made sure that all the previously acknowledged bugs are fixed. Kinetic Games also improved the gaming experience and updated the localisation feature.
Also Read | AC Valhalla Thegn's Armor details; how to get all 5 Thegn's Armor pieces?
Also Read | Moto G 5G launched today! Know price in India, specs, features
To play the latest Prison level, you need to opt for the Phasmophobia beta version. For the beta version of the game, open your Steam client and head to your library. Once there, right-click on Phasmophobia, and select ‘properties’. Find the ‘betas’ tab and select ‘unstable build’.
Also Read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs 765G: Which Chipset Processor Is Better?