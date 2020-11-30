Phasmophobia Patch Notes: How To Play Prison Level In Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia has been gaining a lot of popularity since its release on September 18, 2020. This incredible game allows players to become paranormal detectives and start a voyage to find out ghosts. With such an exceptional storyline, the game recently released a new update which brings the much-awaited Prison Level. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Phasmophobia Patch Notes November 28 and what is new. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know.

What's new in Phasmophobia?

In the November 28 update, Phasmophobia releases the new Prison Level which increases the horror level of the game. Before rolling this new selection out, the developers also teased the players on Phasmophobia official Twitter account. The new level will be available in the contract selection for the upcoming updates.

The 4-player co-op psychological horror also made sure that all the previously acknowledged bugs are fixed. Kinetic Games also improved the gaming experience and updated the localisation feature.

Phasmophobia beta patch notes

New Content

Added a new Prison level. This level will always show in the contract selection for the next few updates. This level is also testing out new lighting for the baked light (moon and truck lights) so let the developers know if there are any graphical glitches.

Bug Fixes

Potential fix for laggy movement.

Tanglewood: Fixed a bug where taking a photo of the computer monitor counted as evidence.

Fixed a bug where VR players could not hear the door moving sounds.

Fixed a bug where your sanity would sometimes drop when stood in the light in some areas.

Other Changes

Updated localisation. All in all, the Phasmophobia latest update for November 28 is mainly centred around the new Prison level. All the rest of the patch notes are dedicated to the usual sorts of bug fixes expected for an early access release.



How to play the new Prison Level in Phasmophobia?

To play the latest Prison level, you need to opt for the Phasmophobia beta version. For the beta version of the game, open your Steam client and head to your library. Once there, right-click on Phasmophobia, and select ‘properties’. Find the ‘betas’ tab and select ‘unstable build’.

