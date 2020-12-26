How Long Does Oculus Quest 2 Take To Charge? How To Tell When The Head Is Fully Charged?

Oculus Quest 2 has gained immense popularity among gamers since releasing a few months ago. The advanced VR headset looks quite similar to its predecessor, however, it is more powerful and offers a better display screen. Quest 2 also comes with a huge library of video games across various categories. But unlike gaming consoles, the headset runs on a battery, which means you may have to put it on charge in the middle of your gaming sessions. With that said, you must be wondering how much time it will take for your Oculus Quest 2 to charge completely. So, let us quickly answer that.

Also Read | How To Cast Oculus Quest 2 To TV: A Detailed Step-by-step Setup Guide

How long does Oculus Quest 2 take to charge?

The Oculus Quest 2 takes around 2.5 hours to achieve a full charge. It can be charged using the USB-C power adapter that comes with the headset. Users can also use an Oculus Quest 2 charging dock to charge the headset and touch controllers. However, you should note that the company recommends using the charger that comes with the headset.

Users can also check the status of the battery while it is left for charging. To view the battery status, you can head over to Oculus Home through VR or go to the Oculus App settings.

Also Read | Apple Music Vs Spotify: Which Streaming Service Is Best For You?

How to tell when Oculus Quest 2 is fully charged?

You should note that the overall battery life of the Oculus Quest 2 will be affected if you leave the headset on the charger after it has attained a full charge. To retain battery life, it is advised that you unplug the Oculus Quest 2 as soon as it is charged completely. The charging light turns from red to green once it is charged completely. Once the indicator is green, you can unplug the headset. The company suggests users to completely power off the headset instead of putting it in sleep mode when it is not in use.

The Oculus Quest 2 is now available for $299 for the base 64GB model. For gamers who are looking to get more space, they can go for the 256GB model which costs $399.

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

Also Read | MissBehavin Banned On Twitch For Streaming Inappropriate Content

Image credits: Oculus website