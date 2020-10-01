PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 Release Date: Why Is The Update Not Available In Your Region?

PUBG Mobile Lite has come a long way since releasing late last year. The lite version of the popular battle royale game has seen significant improvements in the past few months as it continues to bring the top features and content that are available in the original title.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 release date

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 was set to release on September 30 at 7 PM PT (10 PM EST and October 1 at 7:30 AM IST). However, the new update is not available in certain regions. Players in these regions may not be able to see a tier reset, but they will observe that their game rankings won't be affected irrespective of the performance in matches.

The slight delay could be due to some issues relating to the server. Developers at PUBG Mobile Lite haven’t addressed the issue, but it’s likely that the update will be available within a few hours. People who update the title from within the game settings should note that the update takes a bit longer to arrive than downloading the game directly from the application store.

With the new PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 update, players can expect the addition of new tier rewards and a bunch of new content. As part of the update, players will also get a number of outfits, weapon skins and more.

How to get PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 on your phone?

Here are the steps to get PUBG Mobile Lite Season 8 update:

Step 1: Head over to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite website on your web browser.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'download' button and select how you wish to download the game. You can directly download the game by clicking on 'APK Download' or install via 'Google Play'.

Step 3: Once the game is downloaded on your device, you need to follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

*Note: If PUBG Mobile Lite is already installed on your device, the new Season 8 update will automatically show up when you launch the title. However, as we've mentioned earlier, you may need to wait a few hours until the update is available in your region.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile Lite