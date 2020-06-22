What Happened To Dina In The Last Of Us 2 And Where Did She Go?

The Last of Us Part 2 has been regarded as one of the biggest projects from acclaimed video game developer Naughty Dog. The game offers nearly 30 hours of gameplay, embarking on an adventure full of twists and turns, along with gore and violence. The video game is clearly a triumph when it comes to emotive storytelling especially when you consider its captivating plot, however, there have been some developments in the story, leaving the fans totally confused.

Also Read | All XP Coins In Fortnite Season 3 And Their Locations On The Map

What happened to Dina in The Last of Us 2?

As we get to the final scene in The Last of Us 2, we see Ellie return to her farm, however, there are no traces of Dina and JJ. The two are nowhere to be found, and we see that the entire homestead has been cleared from their studio area. They haven’t even left her a parting note to indicate where they have gone and if they will ever come back.

Also Read | When And Where Do You Get The Bow In 'The Last Of Us 2'? Detailed Guide

Where did Dina go?

There have been speculations and assumptions that Dina has likely made up her mind and decided to go back to Jackson after Ellie's long trip to California. Another fair assumption would be that Dina wasn’t comfortable raising a kid by herself during the apocalypse.

One of the bigger questions in people’s minds is whether Dina will be able to forgive Ellie for leaving her on an abandoned ship on the shore to embark on a journey to track down Abby. Many fans also wonder if Ellie will be able to move on in her life after all the past traumatic events, leading to her current situation, even after letting go of the bloodlust. And while there aren’t enough details on that, the end scene shows Ellie leave the farm, suggesting that she's finally going back to Jackson too, in hopes of forgetting her past ordeal and living a peaceful and happy life with her soul mate.

The Last of Us 2 is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is exclusive for the PlayStation 4 and is available in four editions – Standard Edition, Special Edition, Collector's Edition, and Ellie Edition.

Also Read | How Much XP Does Reviving Give You In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Also Read | Mobile Legends Heroes Tier List: Most Competitive Characters From Each Class

Image credits: PlayStation