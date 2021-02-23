How Many Jails Are There In Persona 5 Strikers? Guide For This Action Role Playing Game

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Release Time, Date And List Of All Playable Characters

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Trophies Not Showing Up? Know Complete Details

How many jails are there in Persona 5 Strikers?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how many jails are there in Persona 5 Strikers and how long is Persona 5 Strikers. This is because the makers are now releasing the game globally for a number of different platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows OS. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how many jails are there in Persona 5 Strikers and how long is Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers.

There are a total of 7 different jails in Persona 5 Strikers and all of these coincide with the seven deadly sins. This is not so shocking as the original Persona 5 had Palaces coinciding with the seven sins. Each of these jails focuses on a specific individual’s story and the players need to go to all these jails in order to complete the game. We have listed all the jails right here. Apart from the jail, players are even asking about the number of hours to beat Persona 5 Strikers. According to a number of gamers it might take you around 35 hours to complete the game. We have also listed some additional information about this popular game.

Shibuya's Jail

Sendai's Jail

Sapporo's Jail

Okinawa's Jail

Kyoto's Jail

Osaka's Jail

Tokyo Jail

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity, it is being released all over the globe for next-generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Release Date: When Will This Persona 5 Spin-off Come Out? Know Here

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game