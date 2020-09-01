How Many People Can Be In Fall Guys Party At The Same Time?

Fall Guys is a massively popular online battle royale party game that has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The online multiplayer game is currently available on Windows PC via Steam and PS4 through the PlayStation Store. Since launching earlier this month, the game has seen immense growth as it continues to attract gaming fans from around the globe. It mainly focuses on offering the best online multiplayer to users and can be played along with your friends.

How many people can be in a Fall Guys party?

The maximum number of players who can be invited to your party in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is limited to just four players. This means that you can bring along three of your friends and together hop into a party. In case you have less than three friends or just one friend, you can still create a party.

You can also enter the matchmaking pool alone which will ultimately connect you with other players online. The game supports as many as 60 during a single match. This can be quite frustrating for gamers who wish to play the game with their large group of friends. Given the limitation, such people can form individual parties of four members each and try landing in the same session. However, it is quite unlikely that all the teams will end up in the same 60-player session.

It is also worth pointing that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout currently does not support cross-play between PS4 and Steam. This means that you will only be able to create parties and play matches with those on the same platform as you. However, the cross-play support has been one of the most requested features, whereas game developer Mediatonic has recently expressed its desire to bring cross-platform support to the game sometime in the future.

Developers have revealed that they have plans to build the title further with the introduction of new features and the addition of more exciting content. It is also likely that Mediatonic will finally allow larger parties in Fall Guys with some future update.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store