How To Fly In Fall Guys? Should You Use The Fly Hack In Matches?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is definitely one of the major game releases this year that is only growing bigger in popularity. The party battle royale-style game is currently available on Windows PC and PlayStation 4, with rumours suggesting that the title could be expanded on other major platforms such as the Nintendo Switch or even Xbox One after being rolled out on mobile devices.

Also Read | How To Grab Ledges In Fall Guys On Windows PC And PlayStation 4?

It also comes with simplistic controls and gameplay mechanics which make it more accessible to the online gaming fans. Nonetheless, it is obvious that players still require a certain level of skill and experience with the game to win matches. For someone who has already played the game, they must be aware that the gameplay is mostly centred around jumping, diving and grabbing; so how do you actually fly in Fall Guys? Let’s find the answer.

Also Read | How To Push Someone In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

How to fly in Fall Guys?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout doesn’t come with a feature that allows certain players to fly through matches while having the rest to go jumping and diving.

However, with all the success the game has had recently, there have also been a few people trying to ruin the video game with their unfair practices. There have been several hackers online who have been looking for cheats and exploits to win matches without having to put much effort.

Since the game’s launch earlier this month, certain tools have emerged online, allowing users to race through the competition using a bunch of different hacks. These include radar hacks, fly hacks, and even speed hacks to overcome the limitations assigned to their tiny characters.

Also Read | When Is Fall Guys Coming To Mobile Phones And Does It Support Cross-play?

Should you use the 'Fly' hack in Fall Guys?

While using the fly hack in Fall Guys does sound enticing, it is obviously not advised. This is because it gives the user an unfair advantage while ruining the game for other participants. In addition, you will also probably not want a win that is a dishonourable one. And even if you try using the different hack tools to win the matches, it is likely that the developers will soon patch the exploit. Additionally, most of these third-party tools come from unknown sources, which could be harmful to your system.

Also Read | How To Change Name In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

Image credits: Steam Powered Store