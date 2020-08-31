How To Dive In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC Platforms?

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been immensely successful since its release on Windows PC and PlayStation 4 on August 4, 2020. The online multiplayer video game offers a number of game modes and packs tons of exciting features. It also comes with some of the most simplistic controls for a battle royale-style video game. This is one of the features that makes it much more accessible to online multiplayer gaming fans. There are important functions that you can perform during matches which include jumping, grabbing and diving. And while you may already be aware of the importance of the first two options, it is possible that you aren’t quite sure why you should use the dive function.

To effectively utilise the 'dive' feature, you need to be aware of when you should use it. Diving can be especially useful if you are looking to knock off other players or simply trap as they are driving forward. Additionally, it can also be used to get a slight reach and finish a bit early as you are approaching the finish line. Thankfully, this can be accomplished with the press of a single button. Let’s check out how you dive in Fall Guys.

How to dive in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Here’s how you can dive on PS4 and Windows PC platforms:

Fall Guys controls for diving on PlayStation 4

If you are a PlayStation 4 user, you will need to hit the ‘Square’ button on your controller to take a leap forward. If you are attempting to diving into someone, you need to make sure that you are close enough to them.

Fall Guys controls for diving on Windows PC

If you are a Windows PC user, you can take a dive by simply pressing the ‘Ctrl’ key on your keyboard.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available for purchase on both Windows PC via Valve's Steam and PS4 through the PlayStation Store. There are also rumours suggesting that the game could finally arrive on other major platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. While there isn’t much evidence confirming the release on these platforms, it is revealed that the game will arrive on mobile devices.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store