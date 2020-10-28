How Many People Play Minecraft? Stats Suggest Game's Massive User Base

Released in 2011, Minecraft has been growing massively over the period of time. The game has a unique interface which helped it to gain a lot of love from players worldwide. But, do you know how many people play Minecraft? This is actually what many players are wondering. If you are curious about the number of users on Minecraft, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many people play Minecraft?

Minecraft, which has been developed by Mojang Studios, is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. With an interface that helps Minecraft players build megastructures, humble homes, and entire recreations of iconic locations from the real world, this incredible game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2011. So, as per Statista, a statistics web portal, Minecraft has a massive user base, something that many would not have expected.

Image ~ Statista

Statista's stats reveal that as of May 2020, Minecraft has around 126 million users. These stats are something that has crossed all the past records of the game. In the year 2019, Minecraft player base was just around 91 million in October. So, there is a growth of 35 million from October 2019 to May 2020 (in just 8 months). There were rumours about the shutting down of the game, however, these stats shut all the rumours down so effectively.

Apart from this, if you are a player and you want your friends to play this sandbox game, you can easily invite them via a link. Here is how to invite friends in Minecraft game.

Invite people in Minecraft

At first open Minecraft on your PC, smartphone, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Now, open your Realm following the steps mentioned above.

Then, click on the 'Edit' button next to your 'Realm'.

You will be able to see the 'Members' section, click on it.

As soon as it opens, click on 'Invite' next to any people already in your Minecraft friends list.

This will open a window, click on 'Share'.

