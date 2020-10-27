TFT 10.22 Patch Notes: Downtime, Release Date And What's New?

A new patch is going to roll out soon in your favourite multiplayer game and the update is called TFT 10.22. However, the upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch notes is expected to roll out on Wednesday that is October 28, 2020. It will begin in India at 8 AM (depending on the server location). You can expect a downtime of a few hours as to the game will come with several new changes.

This means matchmaking and access to the TFT servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. So, you the TFT downtime will begin around 5 AM IST in India and 5 AM PT in the US on October 28, and 5 AM GMT for EU players (and others depending on the server location). If you have been wondering about TFT 10.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

👉 Check out the Patch 10.22 Preview. pic.twitter.com/fcI0mMad4C — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 23, 2020

TFT Patch 10.22 Patch notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140



Tier 2

Vi Ability damage increased from 250/400/600 to 250/400/800 Ability armor reduction duration increased from 6s to 8s



Tier 3

Nunu & Willump Ability damage increased from 450/650/1300 to 450/650/1800

Evelynn Ability damage increased from 350/500/900 to 350/500/1400



Tier 4

Morgana Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000



Tier 5

Kayn Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Sett Ability primary damage increased from 35/45/400% to 40/60/400%



Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction

4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Divine

4 unit duration lowered from 7s to 6s

6 unit duration lowered from 10s to 9s

8 unit duration lowered from 14s to 13s

Ninja

4 unit AD lowered from 150 to 140

4 unit Spell Power lowered from 150% to 140%

Sharpshooter

2 unit reduced damage lowered from 65% to 55%

6 unit reduced damage increased from 35% to 45%

