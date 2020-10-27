TFT 10.22 Patch Notes: Downtime, Release Date And What's New?

Quick links:
A new patch is going to roll out soon in your favourite multiplayer game and the update is called TFT 10.22. However, the upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch notes is expected to roll out on Wednesday that is October 28, 2020. It will begin in India at 8 AM (depending on the server location). You can expect a downtime of a few hours as to the game will come with several new changes.
This means matchmaking and access to the TFT servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. So, you the TFT downtime will begin around 5 AM IST in India and 5 AM PT in the US on October 28, and 5 AM GMT for EU players (and others depending on the server location). If you have been wondering about TFT 10.22 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
👉 Check out the Patch 10.22 Preview. pic.twitter.com/fcI0mMad4C— Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 23, 2020
