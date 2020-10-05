Minecraft Caves And Cliffs Update Release Date; Everything You Need To Know

Minecraft has taken over the world since its launch. Players can get lost in the world of Minecraft as it is such a massive game. The game is available to play on consoles, pc, and smartphones which makes it extremely accessible. The game has stayed on the top of the charts by regularly updating the game and providing new and exciting content for the players as often as possible. Minecraft is going to release a new Caves and Cliffs update which is supposed to be the biggest update the game has seen yet.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is set to be the biggest update for the franchise. It has been requested for a long time and developers have put in a lot of time on getting this right. The new update adds all-new subterranean biomes, novel mobs, and copper ore, which oxidizes realistically once placed in the world. The update adds a new archaeology system to the game. It provides the player with new types of caves such as the dripstone cave and lush cave. The new archaeology system helps the history and the storytelling of the game.

Two new types of building materials are featured in the two new caves, Sculk Sensor and Stalagmites. Skulk Sensor will react to player movement by releasing a Redstone signal, the stalagmites will be introducing traps and fall damage. The game will feature huge caverns, waterfalls, and narrow tunnels with the new upcoming caves. Players can also get their Indiana Jones hats in as they will be involved in a lot of excavation to discover lost artifacts and forgotten relics in the latest update for the game.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update release date

Phew! What a crazy, busy day! Wait? Did anyone remember to write everything down – we made a lot of exciting promises!

Thankfully, our ever-attentive writers have been busy taking notes!



Read about every announcement from #MinecraftLive:



↣ https://t.co/dm2N7YzmyQ ↢ pic.twitter.com/oHuEruPRuT — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

The latest Minecraft update is going to be gigantic. For this very reason, the developers are going to forego the holiday season release date. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update release date has not been announced officially. The game is set to be released in the Summer of 2021.

Is Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros.?

Nintendo officially announced that Steve and Alex from Minecraft are going to be the latest character additions to the roster of the game. Masahiro Sakurai, one of the directors of Super Smash Bros. revealed the new characters on the Nintendo video channel with some fancy platform building moves. The update basically provides six Minecraft characters for the players as there are 3 different skins for Steve and 3 different skins for Alex to equip. Steve is the second character added to Super Smash Bros. FP2 and overall Steve is the seventh downloadable character added to the game.

