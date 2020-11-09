How Many People Play Rocket League? Here's More About The Popular Free To Play Game

Rocket League is one of the most popular free games to play on PS4 and other platforms. The game was initially released for just Microsoft Windows and PS4 but was later on added to other consoles like Xbox, Nintendo Switch and more. Recently, the players have been asking about Rocket League. So to help them out, we have decided to answer this question right here. Read more to know about Rocket League.

How many people play Rocket League?

Rocket League is one of the most popular free to play games currently. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how many people play Rocket League. So let’s take a deep dive into the number of daily users on Rocket League.

According to Steam charts, a total of 140,667 active players were using this application in the month of October 2020. In 2018, the game received the most number of players with over 40 million Rocket League players managed to get first-hand experience of the gameplay. Apart from the game, the makers have also managed to get their game amongst some esports competitions like ESL and Major League Gaming, along with Psyonix's own Rocket League Championship Series. Apart from this, the makers have also been making a lot of changes to their game recently. Read more to know about Rocket League.

More about Rocket League

Rocket League was initially released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4. During June 2016, 505 Games started to distribute the physical retail version of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. By 2017, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had taken over the distribution duties by then. By 2016, some different versions of the game were released for macOS and Linux. Since then the game has become one of the most played game all over the globe. The game has also won a number of awards like British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, BAFTA Games Award for Evolving Game and The Game Award for Best Sports/Racing Game.

