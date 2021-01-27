How To Be Born Royalty In BitLife: List Of Countries Where You Can Be Born Into Royalty

BitLife is one of the most interesting text-based simulation games which allows players to explore the different possibilities of life. Once you enter the game, you get to start a new life as a random character and start pursuing a certain profession by making a number of life choices. While the game offers plenty of areas to explore, one of the most intriguing questions in people's mind is how to be born royalty in BitLife. This is because players can obviously choose to become the monarchy’s head later on in their careers by marrying into royalty, but the game does not say much about how one can actually be born into royalty. So, let us quickly show you how to be born into royalty in BitLife.

How to be born royalty in BitLife?

Taking birth in a royal family can bring you a lot of advantages in life. You will have access to luxuries and a whole lot of cash that can be spent on anything you desire. Unfortunately, there is no secret to being born in a royal family and it depends only on your luck. However, what's worth mentioning is that your character can not be born into a royal family in every country. With that said, it becomes a lot easier to increase your chances of being born into BitLife royalty by choosing the right countries for birth. These include Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UAE, and the UK.

So, the next time to start a new journey in BitLife, you simply need to select any of the above countries for birth. However, this doesn't guarantee that you will be born in a royal family by default. In most cases, you will need to give it a few attempts before you are finally born into a royal family. It is also suggested that if you fail to get the desired result, try starting a new life in the same country rather than switching it every time. So, if you start a new life in Saudi Arabia, but fail, make sure that you stick to the country in your future attempts, rather than trying out other countries.

Image credits: Unsplash | jaysoobs