How To Beat Darkrai In Pokemon GO And What Are Best Counters To Use?

Darkrai finally arrived in Pokemon GO last month after months of anticipation among players. It is a mythical Pokemon that is known to pack an incredibly powerful punch. It also prefers to avoid contact with humans and other Pokemon creatures while they are awake.

This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation IV and is part of the same class as Celebi, Mew, and Jirachi. Darkrai is also the strongest Dark-type Pokemon which is ranked amongst the top ten Pokemon in all of Pokemon GO.

How to beat Darkrai in Pokemon GO?

As we have mentioned earlier, Darkrai is Dark-type and it isn't quite easy to beat this Pokemon. Players will also find it difficult to defeat Darkrai despite having access to some of the best counters in Pokemon GO. Hence, the best way to take on Darkrai is to form a group of four or more members. In addition, one should also be aware that Darkrai is actually powered up by Fog, meaning that players should avoid standing close to this Dark-type Mythical Pokemon when there is a foggy weather condition. This is because it will give Darkrai a boost from its usual CP range of 2048-2136 to 2560-2671.

Several players have also been wondering about the number of trainers that it takes to defeat this Pokemon, in order to build a proper team. So considering his high defense stats, it is safe to say that it may take a minimum of three to five trainers at high levels. However, it is still important that you have some good counters spread across your team. So let us take a look at some of the best Darkrai counters in Pokemon GO.

The best Darkrai counters in Pokemon GO

These are the top six attackers that can be used against Darkrai in almost all situations.

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Image credits: Twinfinite