When Is Valorant Agent Astra Getting Released? Know All Details Here

The developers of Valorant had promised its player base that they will introduce a “galaxy brain” new agent, and now it's finally here. This new agent is known as Astra who is a Ghanaian controller agent with aesthetics inspired by Afrofuturism. This gives the entire game a new perspective that is completely different from anything that was currently available in the game. Continue reading to know all about Valorant new agent Astra abilities and other important details.

Valorant Agent Astra Release Date and Abilities

Compared to all the other agents, the abilities Astra have a different mechanism, this is with the exception of Omen’s smokes. By going into the buy screen, the agent will be able to purchase nodes. After doing that, using the X/ult button will make Astra to enter an interface in which she will start hovering over the map to place the nodes. Astra was released along with the new Act 2 battle pass on the 2nd of March. Now during the game, it is also possible for the agent to retract these nodes (there will be a cool-down before they can be redeployed). If these nodes are triggered, they can be used to do one of the following below mentioned abilities:

Gravity well: Using this ability will pull the in players within its radius and after that, it will explode. This adds a weakening debuff to the players who get caught in the blast.

Nova pulse: When this ability is activated, it will start charging for a brief period and then concusses the players who get caught in its radius.

Nebula: This ability makes use of smoke. The functioning of these smokes is similar to that of Omen. The smokes themselves are hollow on the inside.

Cosmic Divide: This is the ultimate ability of Astra, and just like all of her utility this can be triggered through the hovering map interface. Cosmic divide creates a massive barrier, placed by the player, that dampens audio and blocks bullets. It is possible to walk through this barrier.

