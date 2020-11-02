How To Become Moonshiner In RDR2? Follow This Guide To Unlock This Role

Developed and published by Rockstar game in 2018, Red Dead Redemption is an action-adventure game. It is a prequel to the Red Dead Redemption game that was released in 2010 and is the third entry in the Red Dead series. The game has many quests to go through but some are just too interesting to be forgotten even years after the game's release. One such quest is to get a role known as moonshiner RDR2. Continue reading to know how to become a moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Also read | League Of Legends Ruined King To Be Released Soon In 2021: Know All Details

How to Become a Moonshiner in RDR2

Also read | Anthem 2.0 Update Brings New Changes To Javelin Builds And Gameplay Mechanism

Here are all the steps that a player needs to follow to become a moonshiner:

The first thing to do is to already be a Trader before trying to become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Secondly, if a player wants to become a Moonshiner, then he also requires being a ranked five Trader or a cowboy who has finished a Trader Sell Mission.

After finishing the above-mentioned steps, the player will receive a letter from Cripps that will further inform about how an old admirer of his is back from the dead. The letter will tell the player to venture to Emerald Ranch.

Reach Emerald Ranch which can be found just west of the station. Now Maggie Fike will make her entry through a cut-scene, and then the player will get the option to purchase a personal Moonshining Shack in one-of-five locations that are listed below.

How to become a Moonshiner RDR2 online - Locations

The five possible locations can be found below:

Bayou Nwa

Grizzlies

Hennigan’s Stead

Heartlands

Tall Trees

Also read | Watch Dogs Legion: Can You Recruit The Queen? Is Recruiting Her Majesty A Possibility?

The cost will be 25 Gold Bars for any of the shacks that the player chooses.

Players will also be able to change the location later on at a cost of $250 in the free roam menu.

Now after setting up the shack, the player will have to go to it and finish two missions that will serve as an introduction as to how the players can manage these shacks. The missions include rescuing your cook and stealing supplies from your rival competition.

Also read | TFT Kindred Build: Help Kindred Be The Most Efficient With This Kindred TFT Build