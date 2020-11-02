TFT Kindred Build: Help Kindred Be The Most Efficient With This Kindred TFT Build

TFT League of legends has become one of the serious competitive games. Professional League of Legends players are being hired to play the game in E-sports competitions. These players need to make some serious moves in the games to stay ahead of the competition. Creating optimum character constructs is one of the best ways to get ahead. These player constructs help the player wage some serious battles with some level of ease. Players have been wondering about the best TFT Kindred Build.

TFT Kindred Build

Kindred is one of the most used characters in TFT. Making an efficient build for this character can be really beneficial in the game. Here are the Kindred TFT stats:

Cost: 3

Health: 650 / 1170 / 2106

Mana: 35

Armor: 20

MR: 20

DPS: 56 / 101 / 181

Damage: 70 / 126 / 227

Atk Spd: 0.8

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 3

Dance of Dread: Active

Wolf mauls Kindred's target, dealing magic damage and reducing healing by 50% to her target for 5 seconds, while Lamb leaps away from Kindred's target.

Damage: 450 / 650 / 1000

Spirit: Origin

The first time a Spirit casts their spell, all allies gain Attack Speed based on the spell's mana cost.

35% of Mana Cost

70% of Mana Cost

Hunter: Class

Every few seconds, all Hunters will attack the lowest percent Health enemy, dealing bonus damage.

150% Bonus Damage every 3.5 seconds

175% Bonus Damage every 3 seconds

200% Bonus Damage every 2.5 seconds

225% Bonus Damage every 2 seconds

Here are the items needed to create the best Kindred TFT build:

Infinity Edge: Grants 75% Critical Strike chance (including components). Each point of Critical Strike Chance above 100% becomes +1% Critical Strike Damage.

Zeke’s Herald: When combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +35% Attack Speed for the rest of the combat.

Jeweled Gauntlet: The holder’s spells can cause critical hits and the holder gain +50% critical strike damage.

Chalice of Power: When combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +35% Spell Power for the rest of the combat.

Blue Buff: After casting their spell, the wearer’s mana is set to 20.

TFT Kindred Counter Characters

Gnar: The Missing Link

Lulu: The Fae Sorceress

Kayle: The Judicator

Blitzcrank: The Great Steam Golem

Anivia: The Cryophoenix

TFT Kindred Counter Items

Sword Breaker: Attacks have a 33% chance to disarm for 3 seconds.

Hush: Attacks have a 33% chance on hit to prevent enemy champion from gaining mana.

