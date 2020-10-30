Watch Dogs: Legion Photograph Evidence: How To Snap Evidence Underground?

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion is certainly one of the biggest video game releases this fall. The open-world title comes loaded with some of the best features we've seen in the popular Watch Dogs franchise. It also features an extensive storyline that offers plenty of quests and side missions. In one of the challenges, you will be asked to complete a Photographic Evidence borough where you will need to photograph evidence in the iconic city. Once you make the region defiant, it will unlock the Beekeeper as your newest operative.

As you begin the objective, you will come across a massive Construction site; however, your objective is to go underground. However, most players will likely have difficulties finding the entrance or completing the objective as the game doesn't offer much detail. So, in this Watch Dogs: Legion guide, we will show you how you can get underground and photograph the required evidence.

How to Photograph Evidence in Watch Dogs: Legion?

Once you arrive at the site, the first thing you need to do is come towards the front of the building space where you should spot a news drone. Once you find it, you need to hijack the drone and fly it through a red structure that has a giant hole in it. Follow the news drone and you should reach the objective within a few seconds. You can use the flashlight on the drone to navigate through the tight space as it will be completely dark down there. As soon as you make your way to the objective, you will notice that there is a vent that will lead you into a room. Fly the news drone through this room to reach the evidence that you are looking for.

You can capture the images using the photo mode on the news drone. To do so, you simply need to press down on your d-pad. This will activate the news drone’s camera and the evidence will be captured. This will complete the objective and also unlock the Beekeeper as your newest operative.

Image credits: Ubisoft