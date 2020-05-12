How To Build A Mansion In Minecraft? Step-by-step Guide With Visuals

In Minecraft, you may have already seen large Wooden Mansions that are found in Dark Forest and Dark Forest Hills biomes. You can easily locate these structures with the help of woodland explorer maps, obtained by trading with cartographer villagers. Interestingly, the game also allows players to build their own mansions which can be easily customised as per their requirements. So, if you have been wondering how you can build a mansion of your own, here’s how to do it.

List of materials you will need

First of all, lets us take a look at all the materials you will need to build a mansion. These items will depend on the type of mansion you’re building. Take a look:

778 Quartz Blocks

448 Quartz Slabs

355 Oak Planks

292 Gray Concretes

151 Black Stained Glass Panes

99 Stone Blocks

82 Leaves

52 Oak Slabs

16 Flower Pots

12 Quartz Stairs

You can start by laying out the walls for the mansion. You need to start placing down 4x7 long L shape of Gray concrete. After doing that, you will need to place four concrete boxes in a diagonal form to the left, off the end of the long side. You need to create a mirrored section to the left side as well. Now, once you have the concrete laid out on the ground, you need to start building the walls on top of these by placing 10 additional blocks vertically. Here is what it should look like:

In the next step, you need to start flooring between the two walls to cover the grass area with Quartz blocks. Once you have the flooring done, you need to start laying oak planks starting from the fourth block up on the walls to build the next floor. Next, you need to place a layer of quartz blocks above the oak planks to create another floor.

Now, add oak planks going up top to fill the gaps between the front and back portion, beginning from the last concrete wall from the left. Once done with the left, do three more columns as shown below.

Now, use the black stained glass panes and add them next to each pair of columns. Go around to the back and place the oak walls and glass panes as shown below.

Now, you need to widen the walls for both the front and back sides to fill all the gaps. Once you've done that, connect them across the roof. Next, start creating a balcony around the house using the block of quartz and add glass panes to create a balcony railing. Once you're done, you need to create doors on both the front and back of the house.

Once the balcony is complete, you can move on to build the roof by simply placing quartz slabs on the top. Now, build a staircase using quartz blocks on each side starting from the left before going diagonally towards the back. Each of these need to increase with one block as you move back. Once you're at the back, go three blocks towards your left and mirror the same look.

Create steps by adding oak slabs between them starting at ground level and gradually moving up with each row. You can also extend the back of the staircase using quartz slabs to create a longer walkway and achieve this look

Follow the exact same steps for the right side of the house. You may also use Red tulip to decorate the staircase and you're done. You have successfully built your new mansion in Minecraft.

