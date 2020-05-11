How To Make Terracotta In Minecraft And How To Obtain It Naturally?

In Minecraft, hardened clay also known as Terracotta, is one of the many items used to build wonderful blocks. It also has the same blast resistance as most other stone blocks in the game. So, let us take a look at how you easily make the item in Minecraft using a furnace.

How to make Terracotta in Minecraft?

To make Terracotta in Minecraft, you just need to find a block of clay. This can be easily found using the crafting menu.

Step 1: Open the Furnace menu

Also Read | How To Use Canted Sight In PUBG Mobile And What Kind Of Weapons Are Compatible?

Step 2: Add fuel to the Furnace

In the next step, you have to add some fuel in the bottom fuel box of the furnace. You can use a number of items as fuel; however, we will be using coal to make this item.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Update: How To Get Miramar 2.0 And The Golden Mirado?

Step 3: Add the block of clay to make Terracotta

After adding the fuel, you need to put the block of clay in the top part of the furnace. You will also see the flames burning the block of clay. Be patient as it will take a few minutes to turn the material into Terracotta. Also, make sure that you don't close the furnace menu while it is still processing.

Once the burning process is complete and the block of clay has been properly cooked, you will see the terracotta appear in the box which is to the right.

Also Read | How To Hatch A Dragon Egg In Minecraft And Re-summon Ender Dragon?

Step 4: Move the item to your Inventory

Your new Terracotta is now ready which needs to be moved to your inventory. You will only be able to use the Terracotta after it has been moved to the inventory, so make sure you don't skip this step.

Once your Terracotta is ready, you can dye it in 16 different colours. To create a Terracotta of any given colour, you simply need eight blocks of Terracotta and a dye of any colour of your choice.

How to get Terracotta naturally?

Players can also obtain Terracotta through natural sources. White, yellow, orange, red, light grey, brown, and uncoloured Terracotta can be found naturally in badlands biomes, which yield them in huge amounts. Orange and blue Terracotta can also be found in desert pyramids, whereas light blue Terracotta is available in warm underwater ruins.

Also Read | How To Get Tracer Rounds In COD Warzone And COD Points Required To Obtain Them

Image credits: Reddit