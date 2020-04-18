When To Sell Turnips In 'Animal Crossing New Horizons' And How Much To Sell Them For?

For those of you who have been playing Animal Crossing New Horizons for a while now, chances are that you have become too obsessed with turnips as they offer a great way to make money on your island. Turnips in New Horizons function on a weekly cycle. Daisy Mae starts visiting your island on every Sundays to sell turnips between 5 AM to 12 PM once you have unlocked the Nook's Cranny.

Daisy has these turnips in bundles of 10 which comes at a varying price every week, which could be anything between 90 to 110 bells per turnip. And while there are no restrictions on the number of turnips you can purchase, you should be aware that every turnip that you purchase gets spoiled by the next Sunday, becoming worthless. So if you want to make some good profits, you should sell all of your week's turnips any time before the next Saturday evening. And for players who do not want to keep turnips in their pockets, they can simply drop them on the floor inside your house or even outside as it can’t be kept in the home storage.

Image credits: Nintendo | iDuskk - YouTube

When to sell turnips in Animal Crossing?

Once you have purchased the turnips on Sunday, you can immediately start selling them from the next day to Tommy at the Nook’s Cranny. They will buy turnips through the entire week except for Sundays. You can simply go over and meet Tommy to ask him about the turnip prices. Selling turnips is more of a gamble as the prices will fluctuate twice every day when the shop opens in the morning and then again in the evening. So, you have to decide when you should sell them to be able to make the most gains.

What is the best price to sell turnips?

Generally, anything that is around 170 bells per turnip is a decent price; however, there have been times where prices have gone up from 300 to 400 and even up to 600 in rare cases. Conversely, there are also days when you have to end up selling them for only slightly more than you bought them for.

