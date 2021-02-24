How To Catch A Pikachu In Pokemon Go? Here Are The Two Methods

Pikachu is an Electric Pokémon and it is weak against Ground moves. Pikachu's strongest moveset is Thunder Shock & Wild Charge and it has a Max CP of 938. The Pokedex tells that every time Pikachu comes across something new, it has the habit of blasting it with his electricity. If you come across a blackened berry, it's evidence that this Pokémon mistook the intensity of its charge. Pikachu can either be a starter Pokemon or can even be caught out in the wild in Pokemon Go. Here, you will know how to catch a Pikachu in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Pikachu

Catching a Pikachu as Your Starter Pokemon

When you start a new game, you need to go away from the three starter Pokémon.

A Squirtle, a Bulbasaur, and a Charmander appear on your screen available for the catching.

Catching one of these will make the others disappear including Pikachu.

So, walk away from these Pokémon until they are out of sight.

Now you need to wait till these Pokémon reappear, then walk away again.

When you walk far enough away, the Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander will reappear on your map. Walk away from them again.

You need to do this three times and after you have rejected the three normal starter Pokémon three times, Pikachu will appear with them the fourth time.

Approach Pikachu to enter "capture" mode and catch it

Catching Pikachu in the Wild

Finding Pikachu in the wild is tough but its not impossible.

You can start by checking near power plants and also near science museums.

It is also highly possible to find Pikachu late night at 3am.

When Pikachu is near you, you will be able to see its silhouette appear in the sidebar in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Checking the rustling grass is also going to help. If you see a Pikachu silhouette in your nearby list and then see rustling grass on your map then just go to the grass and a Pikachu may come out.

Tap on Pikachu to enter "capture" mode and catch it.

Pokemon Go Update Season 7 Cups

Great League Remix: The 10 most-used Pokémon in the Great League will not be allowed in this version of the league. We’ll share the list of ineligible Pokémon shortly after the Great League ends on March 15. We’re excited to see which Pokémon will emerge as the rising stars of Great League Remix!

Retro Cup: This cup will be a throwback!! Only the first 15 Pokémon types, excluding Dark, Steel, and Fairy types, will be usable in this cup, and the CP limit will be 1,500.

Kanto Cup: The CP limit for this cup will be 1,500, and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number from #001 to #151 will be allowed. Your rating won’t be affected during the Kanto Cup, so feel free to get creative!

The previous walking requirement to unlock battles will not return to the GO Battle League.

