Is There A Shiny Lillipup In Pokemon GO? When Does It Evolve?

Pokemon Go has gained massive popularity in the mobile gaming community since its release over four years ago. Developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokemon Company, the augmented reality mobile game features tons of exciting content and features for fans to explore. The gaming company also hosts regular events, allowing trainers new ways to interact with and catch rare Pokemon species. Interestingly, developers are now bringing a wide range of Shines to Pokemon GO as part of the latest Unova events.

With that said, Pokemon fans are now wondering if there will be a shiny Lillipup available as part of the upcoming event. Is there a Shiny Lillipup in Pokemon GO and what level does Lillipup evolve? Let us find out.

Is there a Shiny Lillipup in Pokemon GO?

Lillipup Shiny is one of the many Pokemon creatures that will be available during the Go Unova event. The Pokemon Go Unova Challenge has recently gone live for all players. As part of the challenge, developers have added the Spotlight Hour allowing players to catch a Shiny Lillipup. Trainers will be able to catch this Pokemon creature for a limited time as it gets boosted in the wild.

If you are looking to catch the Pokemon, it is suggested that you either go to the central point which is full of Pokestops or make your way to huge parking lots or shopping malls. Lillipups are likely to have a high spawn rate in these areas.

What level does Lillipup evolve?

The Lillipup has been added to the event with the Shiny version already unlocked. Speaking of Lillipup evolution, it will evolve into a Herdier when you hit level 16. Ultimately, you can evolve it into a Stoutland when you reach level 32.

The first Unova Collection Challenge was added to the game on January 5 as soon as the Unova Celebration Event kicked off. As part of these challenges, players will also be able to collect various rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies.

Image credits: Niantic